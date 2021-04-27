The recent rejection of the union by warehouse workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., was a blow against the already beleaguered U.S. union movement. Only 11 percent of workers in the U.S. are organized while 70 percent of workers in Denmark have unions.
1,798 Bessemer workers voted against the union, while only 738 workers voted for a union. However, many Amazon workers, 80 percent of whom are Black, did not vote, fearing retaliation by the Amazon bosses.
The ruthless nature of employer campaigns is not new and these campaigns defeated the workers’ battle for a union. If interested, see “Confessions of a Union Buster” by Martin Jay Levin, published in 1988.
Historically speaking, unions have always had a tough time in the South. Union organizers were labeled as communists and anti-union groups like the Klan terrorized union organizers and workers. Some paid with their lives, as did five workers’ rights activists in Greensboro, N.C., in November 1979.
A victory for the Bessemer Amazon workers could have opened the door to unionization of the workers at other Amazon facilities.
The Amazon bosses put up anti-union signs throughout the Bessemer warehouse and set up mandatory meetings where workers were forced to listen to anti-union sermons. Fear tactics played a dominant role in the Amazon bosses’ game plan.
As Paul Krugman made clear in his April 16 column, we need a strong union movement in this country again to counter the power of the dominant corporate sector.
Workers need to learn from American labor history and play hardball to win. For example, auto workers in Flint, Mich., carried out a sit-down strike in 1937 and won a union. They played hardball and this is just one example.
The Amazon workers lost this time, but the struggle continues. As pro-union Amazon worker Emmit Ashford said, the fight will continue and in the end the workers will win.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell