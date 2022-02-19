“9-1-1. I need an ambulance! My husband had a brain biopsy a few days ago and this morning he cannot walk or communicate. He’s on the floor and I cannot get him up. I need help!”
That was a call I had to make in 2019. Within eight minutes a crew was at my door and immediately began examining my husband to begin transport to Indiana Regional Medical Center. I had used Citizens’ Ambulance for him three times previously but I knew this call was life-threatening.
Did I take that call for granted? I did. I knew Citizens’ Ambulance would be coming to help. What would I have done if my call was unanswered? Assuring our ambulance service remains a part of our community is every resident’s responsibility. Public safety should concern you whether you are 20 and healthy or 80 and feeble.
Most definitely the two-year pandemic has increased the cost to operate an ambulance service and meet new protocol and guidelines. While costs have sky rocketed, insurance reimbursements haven’t. What’s the answer?
Becoming a member of Citizens’ Ambulance isn’t the total answer but will certainly help CAS keep afloat until the best solution is found.
The math for our community just doesn’t show memberships will cover costs indefinitely. The present campaign shows just 5,128 households have enrolled with either a $75 family fee or $65 senior family fee. The population of Indiana County is approximately 84,000 with 40,000 households. Do the math ... 13 percent enrollment isn’t close to the cost to operate.
Citizens’ Ambulance covers 1,100 square miles, which equates to many rural miles versus residential. With an average of 25 calls per day and 9,080 runs in 2021, keeping our centers operational is challenging.
Your membership donation will help Citizens’ Ambulance keep patient care at the level we have been fortunate to experience. Saving lives is a community responsibility.
If you haven’t received a membership request, please go to www. citizensambulance.org and join today. You can also phone (724) 349-5511 to join.
Sandi Gillette
Citizens’ Ambulance Executive Board
Indiana