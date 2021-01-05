Letter to Editor 10

On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump took an oath and obligation to protect us (Americans) from all foreign and “domestics.” Many years ago (the late ’60s and the early ’70s) a communist leader boasted “we” will take America over without firing a single shot. He claimed they would infiltrate a political party. (Millions have died under communist rule!)

Thank God we still have our last line of defense (the Second Amendment). I personally think that the communist party has taken over one-sided mainstream media as well as taking over a political party.

Our country is not perfect and we have made mistakes in our past. But, tearing down our history and our statues is a sign of communism. We are still the greatest country in the world, that gives money with compassion to Third World countries.

Another issue? I wonder what these professors are teaching in colleges and universities. I can’t figure out why these million dollar athletes despise our flag and our great country.

I still believe we (Americans) must drain the Washington, D.C., swamp by voting out all of these lifetime politicians. “Both” parties have failed us by creating a monopoly and crushing anyone’s (us as Americans) hopes of working together.

Do we have any statesmen or patriots left in our country? I am an old man who is slowly losing his mind, and I will pass soon. Money and possessions don’t mean anything! But, I wish people (especially young people) would wake up and realize that we need a third party.

Bill Blystone

Indiana

