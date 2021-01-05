On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump took an oath and obligation to protect us (Americans) from all foreign and “domestics.” Many years ago (the late ’60s and the early ’70s) a communist leader boasted “we” will take America over without firing a single shot. He claimed they would infiltrate a political party. (Millions have died under communist rule!)
Thank God we still have our last line of defense (the Second Amendment). I personally think that the communist party has taken over one-sided mainstream media as well as taking over a political party.
Our country is not perfect and we have made mistakes in our past. But, tearing down our history and our statues is a sign of communism. We are still the greatest country in the world, that gives money with compassion to Third World countries.
Another issue? I wonder what these professors are teaching in colleges and universities. I can’t figure out why these million dollar athletes despise our flag and our great country.
I still believe we (Americans) must drain the Washington, D.C., swamp by voting out all of these lifetime politicians. “Both” parties have failed us by creating a monopoly and crushing anyone’s (us as Americans) hopes of working together.
Do we have any statesmen or patriots left in our country? I am an old man who is slowly losing his mind, and I will pass soon. Money and possessions don’t mean anything! But, I wish people (especially young people) would wake up and realize that we need a third party.
Bill Blystone
Indiana