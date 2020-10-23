We are blessed to live in the United States of America — a nation, under God — offering freedom and justice to its citizens.
Our nation did not rise by accident. Men pledged “their lives and their sacred honor” to purchase our freedoms. Much blood was given pursuing the vision that “all men are created equal.”
Sadly, many “liberals” preach that America is a basically flawed nation.
Their contempt for America’s principles causes them to denigrate our forefathers, disrespect our Constitution, and reject Biblical truths.
In this election cycle many on the left have removed their masks, revealing the socialistic character they have quietly hidden and fostered during previous elections.
However, America was not made great by socialism, communism or anarchy — but by people willing to sweat and to risk for the opportunity to enjoy the fruit of their labors in a nation of just laws.
Tellingly, the liberal left has purported that subjective feelings are more important than empirical truth. This is seen in references to violent riots as “peaceful protests,” police assassinations being quietly passed over, thousands of murders resulting in mere prison terms, gender confusion saturating our children’s minds and perpetrators being held forth as victims.
America’s foundation of truth is at stake. Past sacrifices and future freedom call us to “secure the blessings of liberty” for the next generation of Americans. Remember, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”
Vote accordingly!
Martin Earley
Shelocta