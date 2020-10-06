For want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe, the horse was lost. For want of a horse, the rider was lost. For want of a rider, the message was lost. For want of a message, the battle was lost …
The citizens of the United States of America are being attacked daily and nightly from coast to coast by people who have been very carefully taught that Americans, as a society, are the worst people in the world.
America was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, but after winning a brutal war against Japan and Germany, immediately turned to help them recover from their physical and economic devastation to become prosperous, even as we in America were in recovery.
Americans cherish civility, law and order, ingenuity, independence for the individual to find their own niche in society, to provide, with pride, for themselves and their families. Americans give a helping hand to others in times of need and deserve to be heard respectfully when opinions differ.
We are being assaulted daily by a segment of society and some news media that is determined to destroy the very country that defends their right to question or disagree with the government at all levels.
Peacefully disagree. Not to desecrate public and private property, destroy monuments to imperfect people who were nevertheless crucially important to the founding and/or development of the United States of America and some of its great institutions. Not to terrify, injure and even murder “accidentally” or intentionally law enforcement people and civilians in order to express “feelings” that somehow you deserve more from America.
All of this has been happening under the guise of justifiable indignation about events that have been very carefully characterized and sloganized to cause an extremely high level of emotional involvement by many who have been propagandized into believing the only solution is to demand an omnipotent government that will provide everything they want materially.
The price of that is one word … freedom. The most precious possession of any society.
Will your vote provide the nail that saves the symbolic horse, rider, message, battle to protect, defend and preserve America or the nail in the coffin of the greatest social experiment in the history of mankind?
Shirley H. Risinger
Indiana