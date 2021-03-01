Americans should be scared to death of our current political situation. We have President Joe Biden, the dictator, wearing out ink pens signing executive orders and acts at an unheard-of record speed. No need for a legislative branch, after all, isn’t that how dictators do it?
With no remorse and with the stroke of a pen, Joe took the livelihood of 11,000 hard-working independent people. Of course they can all get new jobs. They can all go to China and make solar panels at a forced labor camp. Way to go, Joe!
And then there is good old Nancy Pelosi. She has turned the Capitol into a third world armed encampment. I can’t tell if I’m looking at the U.S. Capitol or the Capitol of Venezuela. The whole thing is a fear tactic that the Democrats practice. What I want to know is why Pelosi has such an unnatural hatred of Donald Trump. This goes far beyond politics. What is she so afraid of?
When Trump said he was going to drain the swamp, red flags went up all over Washington. Then he said he was going after China. Connect the dots. I think a lot of people decided Trump had to go at all costs and so we had to endure two meritless impeachments and a two-year Russian collusion investigation. And, folks, Democrats aren’t done yet.
I worked alongside different minorities in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. We all got along fine and I thought these were good people and they thought the same of me. Now, all I hear is racism. This is a Democrat tactic to keep this country divided. Ever hear the old military tactic of divide and conquer?
If you hear something over and over, you start to believe it must be true even if it isn’t.
Paul Dunlap
Shelocta