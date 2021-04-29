With another election fast upon us, I feel now, more than ever, we all need truth and justice in our election process and in the people we vote into office. We especially need this in our court system. We need people that respect and uphold our laws and our law enforcement officers and that is not Christopher Welch! My family had the unpleasant experience of appearing before Mr. Welch in his Clymer courtroom.
Our daughter was involved in a serious car accident where she was hit head-on by a reckless driver driving on the wrong side of the road. The state police trooper who investigated at the scene of the accident placed the cause of the accident solely on the other driver and cited her for driving on the wrong side of the road.
My husband and I accompanied our then college-aged daughter to the hearing for the accident in Mr. Welch’s courtroom in Clymer. From the very start of the hearing and continuing through until the end, we feel Mr. Welch was rude, disrespectful and continually interrupted the trooper while he presented his report from the accident. We were shocked and appalled at the way Mr. Welch behaved in the courtroom.
All of the evidence from the scene of the accident, including pictures that showed our daughter’s car still sitting in her own lane with the front end completely smashed in, and the state police trooper’s report, clearly showed that the other driver was to blame.
In the end, Mr. Welch dismissed all charges against the other driver, stating that the evidence against her was inconclusive. We were shocked!
This other driver had several previous speeding violations, including violations in Mr. Welch’s district and another speeding violation in the three months between the time she hit our daughter and the case went before Mr. Welch.
We were forced to sue the other driver’s insurance company because of Mr. Welch’s failure to convict. We hired an expert accident reconstructionist with a doctorate degree, whose findings placed the cause of the accident solely on the other driver.
Is Christopher Welch someone who you think will uphold the law and serve with all truthfulness and justice? I don’t, because I’ve sat in his courtroom and have witnessed him in action.
An unjust magistrate will be an unjust judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
Kim Aikins
Indiana