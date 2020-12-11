I’ve never been impressed with Ann Coulter’s column but the column in the Dec. 5/6 edition of The Indiana Gazette gave me pause. I actually read several times trying to decide if she is being sarcastic.
Obviously she is a Republican who, from the tone of this column, doesn’t approve of Trump (like the voters who split their tickets to say nay to Trump, but aye to other Republicans running for office).
She seems to infer that mail-in voting and early voting should be done away with altogether. Does she think that mail-in vote forms were mailed to Democrats only? Surely there were irregularities by Republicans voters also.
And, is it “cheating” to drive elderly or homeless registered voters to the polls, regardless if they are Republican or Democrat, or to help nursing home folks fill out their forms: again, regardless of their party affiliation. Not all volunteers are Democrats exclusively. I’m sure many Republican volunteers drove people to the polls and talked up their candidate.
At the end of the article where she is lamenting the poll watchers being 6 feet away, she says “TRUST THE SCIENCE.”
The science is why they weren’t allowed closer. And the unfeeling comment if the poll workers were so worried about COVID, get another job. They put themselves in jeopardy to do their democratic duty. Have a heart!
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta