April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and this year’s focus is on Building Safe Online Spaces.
We can prevent sexual harassment and abuse before it happens by addressing the bigger picture in which it occurs. The driving forces behind sexual violence are hard to see but are often based on attitudes, norms and social systems that support the unequal treatment of certain groups over others.
That’s why we need to make changes to our community, workplace or school cultures when trying to prevent sexual harassment and abuse, as well as understand our role as individuals to stand up to problematic behaviors and policies that contribute to an environment where sexual violence is normalized or not taken seriously.
There are ways we can keep our online spaces safe as leaders and as individuals. Leaders can take steps to secure their online spaces from outside threats, implement policies that promote equality and respect, take reports of harassment or abuse seriously and hold those responsible accountable. Individually, we can step in when we come across problematic or harmful comments, behaviors or content. Individuals can also educate others and advocate for leaders to take meaningful action. Community-level prevention means making changes to larger-level environmental factors, climate and policies to reduce the likelihood that people will perpetrate sexual violence. Community-level prevention refers to more than just communities of people within a town — it can also mean workplaces, campuses, organizations, or any space, (online or otherwise) that has its own policies and rules that impact others.
Get engaged this April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join us in embracing your role in ending sexual assault. Together we will continue to make a difference in Indiana County.
If you or someone you know is in need of victim services or support, the Alice Paul House is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling (724) 349-4444.
Ashley Pisarcik
President Indiana County Domestic
Violence Sexual Assault Task Force