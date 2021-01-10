God has turned his back to our country because we’ve turned our backs to him. Just like the Israelites did in ancient times.
He has allowed the corrupt and godless to take control. There is an evil, sinister, globalist cabal infesting the swamp we call Washington, D.C. They control the education system and the media. They want to obliterate our history, our culture and our religions. They want to destroy American ideals and morals. They want to take away our freedom and our liberties.
America must fall for them to rule. Are the tribulation and end times near at hand?
We all need to pray for our families, our friends and our country!
David Raymond
Indiana