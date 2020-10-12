This calendar year continues to be challenging for the public schools in Indiana County. I am pleased that all of our schools began the school year with some form of in-person instruction. As the year has progressed, some districts have had to make schedule adjustments due to COVID-19.
Throughout the summer, school districts and families tried to make plans for schools to fully re-open, but that proved to be difficult. Due to an ever-changing body of knowledge about COVID-19, as well as changing conditions throughout Pennsylvania, the Department of Health and the Department of Education made numerous changes to their guidance and requirements. Nevertheless, our districts knew that they had to ensure that they were meeting the needs of individuals, students, families, staff and communities.
Although virus infections are never a good sign, the Indiana County school districts have been able to maintain in-person instruction for at least some of their students.
We believe the data demonstrate the effectiveness of masking up, maintaining safe distance, and frequently washing (or sanitizing) our hands. We are grateful for Indiana Borough’s outreach efforts by way of the Together Indiana Education & Outreach Campaign, and for the participation of local businesses and other community partners in supporting the campaign.
To learn more about the campaign and to become involved, visit www.togetherindiana.com.
We hope we continue to control the spread of the virus, and that in the end, it will prove what many of us have predicted — that working together, we will get through this.
James J. Wagner
Executive director, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28