Over the past several years, much has been said about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. The comments, by and large, have been at street level, as well as in the religious pulpit.
TV preachers aplenty have compared artificial intelligence to the alarming false prophet referred to in the Book of Revelation, who is in allegiance with Satan. They claim that AI will soon be able to monitor one’s every move, utterance and thought. I, too, find artificial intelligence, though valuable, to be dicey and problematic. But it seems there is a shift as it concerns they who currently, yet consistently, warn of AI’s danger.
By and large, it is presently the government and software corporate types who caution and warn the most. The irony, of course, being that both entities are the very developers and long-term promoters of that which they now hold to be dangerous and risky.
Artificial intelligence, as its very name suggests, can and will morph on its own to some degree, and in the process become the ally and collaborator of its current user, no matter the users’ governmental/corporate credentials, or lack thereof. This then, is what has government and software engineers so alarmed. That which they have been subjecting us to over the years — i.e., spying, distorting, tracking, fudging, manipulating and more — is now in the hands of the very non-governmental common folk they’ve traditionally targeted.
And lest anyone believe that AI is a rather recent phenomenon, it is not. The government has been dabbling in this science for decades.
Artificial intelligence, now that it is outside the womb of mother government, is growing and developing far beyond what was intended by its secretive non-democratic authoritarian founders. Indeed, what worries the Deep State the most is that Jack and Jill Commoner will soon be able to monitor and expose government behavior to the same extent that the Deep State routinely monitors and exposes its general public.
My biggest concern, however, is how forcefully and aggressively our government, in its alarm, plans to address what they now perceive as an over-informed citizenry.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.