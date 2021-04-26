$2,780.
That’s the average amount being awarded to renters in Indiana County who have fallen behind on rent or utilities thanks to the pandemic. And yet thousands of renters may be leaving that money on the table. Why?
In spite of heroic efforts by local agencies to publicize the program that offers this financial help, renters may not be aware of it.
What is this program? In the last few weeks, The Indiana Gazette has published two articles about the Emergency Rental/Utility Assistance Program (ERAP), which has allocated $5.5 million to Indiana County to award to renters who have been affected in any way by the pandemic to get caught up on their rent or utilities.
Furthermore, those renters who know about ERAP may think they don’t qualify for help under the guidelines. No one in the household is unemployed, for example. Or they make too much money. Or they don’t have proof of past due bills or lost income. So, they don’t inquire.
However, as the Gazette’s March 31 article details, the guidelines are more flexible than they appear. Maybe you still have a job, but you lost hours or benefits; maybe your utility bills increased because everyone was home all the time; maybe your prescription costs grew because of a pandemic-induced shortage.
In short, more Indiana County renters may qualify after all. And that’s why local agencies are urging renters to contact them about their eligibility, and to do so as soon as possible.
Why the urgency? Indiana County must award $3.6 million by July 31, or the state will take back all of the unspent portion. As of noon April 16, Michelle Faught, the director of ICCAP, reports only $66,000 awarded and 245 applications out of a potential 10,060 rental households in Indiana County. At this rate, Indiana County will be returning millions of unspent dollars to the state, but more importantly, citizens — our friends, family, co-workers, or neighbors — who need this help might needlessly face eviction or utility shut-offs.
So what can we do to help? After all, the agencies have blanketed the county with flyers, radio ads, newspaper articles; they’ve enlisted landlords and laundromats, utility companies and clergy — and so many more — to help.
And yet, there is something simple we can all do: We all know people who rent, but we may not know that we know them. Maybe it’s that young mother at your job, the elderly couple at your church, or a parent you sit with at Little League games. And maybe each of them knows someone else who rents. In short, let’s all tap into our community networks to tell neighbors, friends and family about ERAP, and ask them to do the same.
Even better, make a note of the phone numbers below in your phone’s contact list or the old-fashioned way, on paper, so they’re available to give out. Both of these organizations have staffers who can answer eligibility questions and guide people through the application process:
• Indiana County Community Action Program: (724) 465-2657
• Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank: (412) 460-3663
When I was a kid, my dad lost his job, and my family experienced some incredibly difficult years. I know the toll that uncertainty can take. Facing an eviction from your home multiplies that uncertainty into anxiety and depression. We are still living in uncertain times, but help is here: If you or someone you know needs a hand, reach out to them and give them the tools that can possibly help them avoid eviction and be in a better position to move forward in work, family life and new opportunities.