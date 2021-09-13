Twenty years ago, I was 25 years old and living in Honduras with my husband and 2-year-old son. Hailing from Indiana, Pa., we were brand new to the Foreign Service, the part of the State Department that works at embassies and consulates in other countries.
He was a first-year consular officer adjudicating visas, and I was at home recovering from an appendectomy when my friend called me to turn on the television and watch any news channel.
Sept. 11, 2001, was a sobering, watershed event in the history of our country. Since that time, our country has learned and changed and grown in so many ways, and our family has served America by making a home in other countries as part of the diplomatic missions with the State Department. One month ago we settled in Amman, Jordan, our seventh post, and will be here for four years.
Each year I learn so much about a place. The greatest lesson is that my first impressions, while valid, are only part of the story. Frequent moves have taught us to listen more than speak. What’s my first impression of Amman, Jordan, my new home? A place of persistent growth.
The growth here is under the radar, and that is what makes it lasting. Some of the plants that are still alive during this dry season are the heartiest in the world, and some of the olive trees here were planted by Romans.
As different cultures have ruled here, the country has changed names and shape for thousands of years. Early on it was the land of Moab, where Ruth, the great-grandmother of King David, came from. Although the kingdoms of Moab and Ammon were at odds with each other, this area was also part of the ancient Kingdom of Israel. After a while, the Greeks and then Romans ruled here, and then the Byzantines, then the Ottomans, then the British, and now the Hashemite royal family is in charge.
There’s something about change I identify with. This mobile lifestyle in the diplomatic corps requires quick adaptability. We build relationships, both formal and informal, and hope to show the world what America is like and what it hopes to be. It’s exciting, hard and puzzling, yet it’s an honor to provide information, resources and conversations in informal and formal ways.
Good friends and colleagues have given their lives, limbs and love to the world by serving many different roles within embassies. What surfaces in conversations online or in person is such a small picture of the vast issues that compete for attention, time and funding that I feel fortunate to be able to explore these different lands for years at a time to learn more deeply about global issues.
Last week I got to chat with some future Americans. They are families from Syria and Sudan who have been waiting a long time for resettlement. Good news is not a thing of the past. It’s amazing how much we had in common: discussing culture shock, learning about resources and practicing our new languages.
We need to use this 20-year anniversary as a time of reflection and grieving, yet I see officials and ordinary folks like me making extraordinary efforts and valiantly representing our nation abroad. Wisdom requires us to take a look over our shoulder and measure the distance traveled, yet we likewise note successes, too.
Excellent people represent and serve America abroad. Twenty years ago, we were in Honduras serving there. That same friend who called me about the attacks on the World Trade Center is now posted in Amman as well.
We aim to live our days with integrity and values that spur on others to do the same. We live in various countries helping to promote American interests abroad in a way that also helps the other countries flourish. Since that fateful day, my family and experience have grown, but more importantly, our understanding of the importance of working together across nations and within our own country has expanded too.
Changing, adapting and growing is always hard, but as we pause to remember loss, we likewise commit to support that which heals and grows. Like the plants that have lasted throughout times of change, our family commits to serving as well. We remember, and we persist in our goals.
Kevin and Becky Skillin grew up in Indiana. Kevin is with Embassy Amman learning Arabic full time at the Qasid Institute, and next year he will begin his three-year tour as an economic officer. Becky is an editor and writer at beckyskillin.com.