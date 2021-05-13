Dear residents: As we approach this year’s primary, there are 10 candidates vying for four seats on the Indiana Area school board. Looking back over the last two years, this current board has done an amazing job overcoming the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on this district, and now, the recent devastating fire at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Our primary focus has always been on the safety and academic well-being of all of our students. Throughout this spring’s campaign there has been a lot of misinformation throughout various platforms. To review a few of the exceptional achievements that this board has accomplished over the last two years, they include in part:
• The phased implementation of a social and emotional well-being program for our students.
• Expanded and added new cooperative agreement programs with IUP that directly support and provide additional services to our students, including ones with the Speech and Psychology departments.
• Adopted and implemented the evidenced-based Science of Reading that uses Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) as a basis for improving our students reading abilities. Please note the IUP Speech Department attended an Academic and Extracurricular Committee meeting prior to its adoption by the board, advocating their wholehearted support of the Science of Reading. This committee is chaired by board member Tom Harley.
• Successfully navigated the pandemic and all of its craziness, keeping all of the elementary schools open 5 days per week throughout the 2020-21 school year. It did this by hiring more teachers in order to maintain the state mandated 6 foot social distancing.
• Kept the secondary grades in the classroom a minimum of two days for the first three marking periods and four days per week for the last period. Again we were constrained by state/CDC guidelines and mandates that forced these limitations.
• Avoided any major shutdowns due to a well-crafted and implemented Pandemic Safety Plan. In short, there were no major system-wide disruptions of the district during the last school year, thus maintaining stability of our students schedules.
• Directed the administration to develop, from the ground up, a synchronous, online educational model to meet the diverse needs of all of our students during the Pandemic crisis.
• Three straight years without a property tax increase and will, in all probability, do so again this year, making it four in a row, under the guidance of Julia Trimarchi-Cuccaro as the IASD board’s Finance Committee chair.
• Successfully completed the three athletic seasons, as well as having an in-person prom event and an in-person graduation event.
• Constructed a new office complex at East Pike Elementary, enhancing student and staff safety, as well as creating a more productive work space for the operation of the school.
• Are currently planning the restoration and renovation of Eisenhower Elementary School after the fire disaster on April 16 of this year.
Several questions have been raised on social media and in a recent campaign announcement in this paper, accusing this board and its members of negligence, irresponsibility and a lack of student-centered actions. As you can see, nothing could be further from the truth.
This current board has worked tirelessly and extremely well together over the last two years and has done so harmoniously lacking the rancor that we all too often have seen in past IASD boards. One of its greatest accomplishments has been this board’s ability to come together, working hand in hand, during our recent crises, not as a Republican or a Democrat, but as community members. Not for the best interest of a political agenda or party, but rather in the best interest of all of our students.
We have laid aside the bitter, vitriolic partisanship that has all too often plagued all levels of government. We are not in the business of educating only Democratic children, nor are we in the business of educating only Republican children. We are in the business of educating all of our children and students. It is called equity.
There is no place for such immature, partisan sniping, either during a school board campaign or during the governance period that ultimately follows.
Our community and our students simply cannot afford it!
These are certainly unusual times in which we are now living. As such, it also requires an unusual response on my part as the current president of the IASD Board of Directors.
Thank you for your patience, understanding and support of this board and our administration during these troubled times. It is truly appreciated.