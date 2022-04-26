We live in an evil world. Just like the days of Noah, when God asked Noah to build an ark and preach to the people.
They thought he was crazy until the rain came and the ark was shut with the faithful eight and the animals he was told to put in.
Jesus is coming again. Matthew 24:26: “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven but my Father.”
Are you looking forward to that day?
We have taken God out of our school and homes and expect God to bless us. When shootings happen in school or other places, we cry out to God and ask how He could let this happen? It wasn’t God, but the evil in man’s heart. We need to repent and turn back to God.
Matthew 24:11: “And many false prophets shall deceive many.”
I know I have the blessed hope that I will be with Jesus some day, either by death or the rapture. John 14:1-2: “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
Is your place in heaven secure? If not, repent and ask Jesus to come into your heart today.
Carrie Orr
Indiana