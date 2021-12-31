When you check your USPS mail, you are likely to find attack dog statements regarding Josh Shapiro.
The GOP is using their “Commonwealth Partners” cover once again.
Remember how they deluded voters into destroying the checks and balances of our state government last election using that cover?
I have to assume that they sit around a table looking for aspersions that emanate from GOP practices and assign them to Mr. Shapiro.
For example, the GOP on the national level has defended Big Pharma and its exorbitant pricing practices. Suddenly, that behavior is Mr. Shapiro’s sin.
The GOP candidate apparently has no qualities that would attract Pennsylvania’s voters, so the attack dogs are let loose on Mr. Shapiro.
The GOP needs to clean house, to protect our voting rights; to ensure that the citizens of our state get vaccinated; to save higher education at all levels; and to bring decency back to Pennsylvania politics.
If they can finally do these things, the will be able to wish us all a wonderful future free of vicious attacks and racism.
Lawrence Turton
Indiana