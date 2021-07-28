So much has changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing that hasn’t is my fear of how far some people are willing to go to hurt newspaper people — or worse.
Long before the word “coronavirus” became part of our daily vernacular, the words “mass shooting” were sadly imprinted on our common conversation.
Such incidents are horrifically raging on as badly now as ever before in America.
Every time one occurs — anywhere, at anytime — it’s certainly a topic that can stir a rather sobering discourse, to put it mildly, at the Leader Times, a sibling publication of The Indiana Gazette.
All we have to consider are the events of June 28, 2018.
It was then that a 38-year-old gunman named Jarrod W. Ramos killed five people employed at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
In the immediate wake of the massacre, authorities clarified the motivation of the gunman.
They said that Ramos harbored a vendetta against the newspaper stretching to 2012 — a feud whereby he saw fit to barge into the newspaper’s office, barricade the rear exit to prevent anyone from escaping and blast his way through the paper’s newsroom with a pump-action shotgun.
He even cut down one victim trying to slip out the back.
Those killed included: Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper’s assistant managing editor, a married father of three; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; special projects editor Wendi Winters, 65, reporter John McNamara, 56, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34.
What I’d long feared would happen had then actually happened somewhere, and at that time I quickly became very angry.
So angry that I had to pause my six-day per-week work schedule and immediately write an additional column.
I suppose it was my own way to cope with the reality of what was happening.
Call it a calling from some cathartic muse, but I simply wanted to add my own words to the ongoing public conversation, in hope that some of its readers might sense the need to stop what led to that tragedy … that unspeakable travesty.
Two days later, the commentary ran with the following headline: “Is ink really worth spilling blood over? Making sense of a horrifically senseless act requires an ability even newspaper people can lack.”
More than three years and 1,092 of my workdays since that time, I remain as angry now as I was that day about this merciless and senseless injustice perpetrated upon a group of people I feel were, in a curious way, almost like remote family members on a professional level.
I’m unable now, as I was then, to begin making sense of any of it.
While there was no sound logic to the actions of Jarrod W. Ramos that day, there was indeed sanity — evil though it might have been.
Earlier this month, on July 15, a court saw through the weak mental illness arguments of Ramos’ defense attorneys and ruled as much in finding this far weaker excuse for a human being criminally responsible for his actions.
The jury needed less than two hours to find that Ramos could understand the criminality of his actions and conform his conduct to the requirements of the law when he attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom that horrific day.
The verdict means Ramos, 41, will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility, for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S.
Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without the possibility of parole — one for each victim.
And despite that outcome, my sense of peace still remains disturbed.
That’s largely because, as a Baltimore Sun editorial published following the finding detailed, the shooter’s only expressed regret was not killing more people.
Where are we as a society that this type of utter barbarism can and still does happen?
How can this utter disregard for the most basic human right — the right to simply live one’s life — loom on so continuously?
These are questions rightfully asked in the wake of any mass shooting — anywhere.
For me, the thought of the fear in the hearts of those trapped in the Capital Gazette newsroom that day will not relent.
More than once a day, often in moments when quiet concentration has overtaken my colleagues and peers as they do their jobs, I look around my office.
I think in those moments about the lives of the people in my building.
I consider their troubles, their stresses and their own fears — none of which prevent them from nobly carrying out to the best of their abilities their roles as news clerks, reporters, editors, advertising representatives, graphic artists and circulation personnel.
Due to the actions of individuals like Jarrod W. Ramos — my own sense of trouble, stress and fear is heightened on behalf of all of us at the paper.
Like many other newspapers struggling to survive, we at the Leader Times work hard, long hours on an extremely short staff to get an edition out every night but Saturday — which mercifully represents our lone day off each week.
Through it all, we often find ourselves on the receiving end of numerous emails, voice mails and direct telephone calls from readers expressing anger and frustration at their perception of the lack of quality content within the paper.
That’s what comes with the territory of the careers we’ve chosen, you might suggest.
I’m actually here to say you are correct.
As our valued readers, we actually appreciate any feedback — positive or negative — so long as it is civil.
It’s means you are paying attention to the product we put out.
It suggests to us, in these incredibly shaky times for our industry, that you still consider our work to be of relevance.
Don’t ever think we don’t weigh your feedback with heavy regard, even if we don’t return your calls, as per our busy schedules.
We need you, and we hope you continue to need us.
Our livelihoods depend on it.
But what our lives depend on is more important.
That’s really why I sit here writing this column.
It’s with a hope that some semblance of sanity retakes our populace when it comes to the ongoing, ever-intensifying, senseless and malicious abuse of the nation’s 2nd Amendment — the right to keep and bear arms.
It’s with a hope that reason and common sense are replenished following a chapter of American history in which the press — once respected as the Fourth Estate — was proverbially kicked on a repeated basis while so many of its members in small towns far and wide were already down.
And, finally, it’s with a hope that the kind of hatred that drove Jarrod W. Ramos to kill five innocent people and permanently scar the minds of many others in the journalism field succumbs to the decency and sense of humanity most of us were raised to embody and pursue in our daily lives.
We need to see that such hope, and all that comes with it, is still worth having, especially at our newspapers.
A.J. Panian is the managing editor of the Leader Times. He can be reached at (724) 543-1303, ext. 1325, or apanian@leadertimes.com.