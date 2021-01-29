As Buffalo Springfield sang back in the sixties, “There’s something happening here, what it is, ain’t exactly clear. There’s a man with a gun over there, telling me, I’ve got to beware.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, a treasonous, fascist mob inspired by Trump’s unceasing prevarication stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the recent democratic and fair election.
During the recent election, Trump and his acolytes blamed antifa, which isn’t even an organization, Black Lives Matter, the radical left Democrats and socialists for the problems facing our nation.
Meanwhile, far right extremists, all supporters of Trump, were organizing some armed rally to save the country from a nefarious left-wing conspiracy. While this conspiracy was a figment of their imaginations, these facist forces were emboldened by Trump and some of these yahoos were involved in the invasion of the Capitol building.
Arnold the Terminator, a Republican and former governor of California, likened the Jan. 6 mob to Nazis and his claim holds water. In fact, Trump’s base is made up of Nazis, White supremacists, White nationalists, Klansmen like David Duke and other like-minded souls.
Back in the late sixties, William W. Turner, a former FBI agent, wrote a book “Power On The Right,” in which he argued that far-right extremists, like White supremacists and the bizarre Liberty Lobby, were the No. 1 threat to our democratic traditions. In fact, there have been a good number of actions by far-right terrorists.
There was the bombing of a church in Birmingham, Ala., that claimed the lives of four Black church girls. There was the murder by Nazis and Klansmen of five workers’ rights advocates in Greensboro, N.C., in 1979. There was the Oklahoma City bombing that claimed the lives of over 180 people, many of them children.
Today in our country, we stare into an abyss and at the bottom, we see Trump and the hideous monster his words have unleashed.
To save our country, we must recognize this evil and make sure that what we believe is based upon reason and humanity. Otherwise, the abyss may swallow us.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell