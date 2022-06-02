I felt privileged, along with my son, to attend the Indiana Area Senior High School Class of 2022 Baccalaureate service at Grace United Methodist Church on Sunday.
The hour-long program showed the talent in this senior class.
There were many student speakers giving meditative readings and student reflections, as well as the musical performances.
The a cappella choir sang two choral anthems as well as a seven-fold Amen as the choral benediction.
If you are a parent or relative of these students, or even if you are a member of the Indiana area, you should be extremely proud.
Barbara Laughlin
Indiana