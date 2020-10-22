As Indiana County voters begin to receive mail-in or absentee ballots, we write to express our confidence in the Indiana County Elections Board and its staff who will administer the Nov. 3 election in our county.
During the June primary election, both of our parties had representatives observing the process as the mail-in and absentee ballots
were satisfactorily processed and counted.
The professionalism, attention to detail and dedication to the task at hand was evident. Our observations during the primary confirmed that, as has been the case election after election, our county election board and staff want to “get it right” as efficiently as possible.
While new this year, mail-in ballots join the traditional absentee ballots and in-person voting as an option to vote in Pennsylvania.
As of this writing, here are the important dates to know:
• Oct. 27: Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
• Nov. 3: Deadlines for returning mail-in or civilian absentee ballot are: by mail, must be postmarked by 8 p.m. and in person, must be returned to the Indiana County Board of Elections or its drop box by 8 p.m. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, go to VotesPA.com or contact the Indiana County Voter Registration Office.
Given the introduction of mail-in ballots to the voting process this year and the added constraints of a pandemic, we urge you to extend your utmost courtesy and cooperation to the county election board and its courthouse staff, as well as members of each precinct’s election board from now through Election Day.
Whether you choose to vote by mail-in ballot, by absentee ballot or in person, we know that you can vote with confidence as our Indiana County personnel work tirelessly to yield an outcome as correct and as timely as possible.
Whatever method you choose, be sure to vote this year!
Ann Rea
Chair, Indiana County Democratic Committee
Gilbert Woodley
Chair, Indiana County Republican Committee