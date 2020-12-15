The last two weeks have turned into a depressing time in Indiana County. COVID-19, which had been just a news story, has hit close to home. I have never seen as many daily obituaries in the Gazette as I have lately. The weather has returned to winter dull and gray.
Reading the Gazette editorial page has turned into a war of words. As is done with a “real” war around Christmas time, a “truce” needs to be declared.
For the next two weeks, let us try not to write or say anything negative. I urge the Gazette editorial staff not to publish any letters or editorial columns that has any negative connotations.
Instead of an editorial page, maybe a page to highlight positive acts around this time of the year.
Everybody put your differences aside and try to do something for your neighbor. There are many ways to do this.
If you’re financially able, The Salvation Army, the YMCA, the United Way, local charities need your help.
Local churches have been devastated by the drop in attendance, even your out-of-work local server. “Pay
it forward” at your local small business.
If you’re financially strained, compliment an essential worker, thank your postal worker or send an extra Christmas card to someone who might need a boost in morale.
It’s hard to recognize a smile with a mask but maybe just show a thumbs up to a stranger.
And please, wear a mask if you haven’t consistently been wearing one.
Most importantly, if you know of anyone working in the health care area, repeatedly encourage them and thank them for their service. They are the true heroes.
Please, be an American. Help fight this war on COVID. Do your part, however small it may be.
Someone smarter than me said something like, if you’re not part of the solution then you’re part of the problem.
Be a part of the solution.
Joe Kochman
Indiana