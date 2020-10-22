After all the books that were written about Trump’s egomaniacal behavior, and after the events of the past couple of weeks, I didn’t think that there would be anyone who would still vote for Trump or put their trust in him. But I guess there are still some “die-hard” Trumpists out there who would still vote for him, even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue. (Putin is a little more subtle. He has someone else put a little poison in his opponents tea).
Trump’s followers have been labeled as a cult (i.e., great devotion to a person, idea or thing). Remember Jonestown and Waco?
Those “red hats” that are passed out at Trump’s rallies must come equipped with “rose-colored glasses.” Some people have eyes but don’t see. Ears to hear, but don’t hear.
If goodness should prevail on Nov. 3 and Trump loses the election and if he should ask you Trumpists to do something like drink arsenic laced Kool-Aid to show your allegiance to him, or maybe congregate in a burning building as a sign of your devotion to him, I urge you please do not worship Trump to the point of your own demise!
Sound ridiculous?
Well, just look at how people are flocking to his rallies now, like moths to a flame, using no common sense, ignoring the advice of health professionals in order to get a glimpse of their idol or maybe to “hug and kiss” him as Trump claims they are want to do!
God tells us, in His word, what to consider when choosing a king/president.
1 Samuel 16:7 “The Lord said to Samuel; Do not consider his appearance or height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but God looks at the heart.”
The Bible never goes out of style!
I feel that God is speaking today to Uncle Sam as well.
Leona Stephens
Indiana