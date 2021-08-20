History has repeated itself. It is an adage that those who fail to remember or who refuse to be taught by their mistakes are doomed to repeat them. So it is with the Biden administration.
First mistake: Don’t announce to the enemy your plans. In Iraq Obama/Biden announced withdrawal. What did they get? ISIS. What do we get in Afghanistan? Taliban, along with their allies Al Qaida and ISIS.
Next: Trust the elected government to protect itself. What did they get in Iraq? Their army folded like a wet Kleenex. What did they get in Afghanistan? Their army used the same wet Kleenex.
Next: Believe that Islamic terrorists negotiate in good faith. It never happens. “Negotiations” went on for years with the Taliban. Now they’re knocking on the doors of our embassies with AK-47s. Biden/Obama “negotiated” with the mullahs of Iran — shipped them planeloads of cash, and what did they get? More and bigger rockets pointed at Israel, weapons to Al-Shebab, more state-sponsored terrorism around the world, and continued development of nuclear bombs. Now they think that they can “negotiate” with the same perfidious bunch with a different result.
Next: They believe that zealots respond like rational people. They don’t. They only understand force. Clemency and compromise are weakness to be taken advantage of. That is why most prisoners released from Guantanamo have returned to the battlefield. Why don’t they learn?
Next: Hypocrisy. Obama/Biden had a disgraceful record of protecting our border. Trump initiated policies and actions, which were working to stem the flow of illegals, criminals and drugs. Biden’s first action was to reverse the policies that were working, then plead with the illegals to quit coming, meanwhile leaving the gates open and busing illegals and COVID to wherever they want to go. Biden makes dire mandates to close businesses and wear masks, then Democrats Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and Texas senators are seen flouting the mandates. They expect us unanointed peons to obey the mandates? Why should we do as they say, not what they do? They’ve cried “wolf!” way too often to be believed.
McClellan Blair
Indiana