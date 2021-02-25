Everett Dembosky’s Feb. 17 diatribe illustrates the seething hatred of leftists for Trump, his policies and his supporters. With such hatred, we will never come together. Democrats find it necessary to vilify him, kick him and bury him even after he was acquitted for doing less than they do routinely in political discourse. Meanwhile, Biden issues historically high numbers of executive rrders to wreck the economy, embarrass us internationally, disobey laws, destroy legitimate voting and fail to protect the health of our nation.
Biden’s pandemic posturing demonstrates foolishness. His vow to achieve 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days while denigrating Trump’s achievements illustrate both his ignorance and lack of vision. Trump’s achievements already exceeded Biden’s ambition. Now Biden wants to spend $2 billion in taxpayer dollars to ship vaccines abroad while we have thousands who will die for lack of vaccine here. Supporting the corrupt and failed WHO is ludicrous.
Biden invites illegal entry of immigrants and has stopped court-ordered deportations in clear violation of the law and disrespect of the courts. He does nothing about sanctuary cities that flaunt the law, while encouraging public disrespect of our laws. Defunding police while cities burn and murder runs rampant is utter lunacy, while Democrats attack citizens’ Second Amendment rights. He has canceled construction of the border wall that protects us, while Congress built a wall to protect themselves from us — because “walls don’t work.”
Foolish feel-good destruction of the fossil-fuel industry will raise energy costs, ruin our energy independence, our balance of payments and our economy while throwing millions out of work. The insane Paris Accord will cost us trillions while giving China and India, even greater polluters, a free pass.
Hysterical opposition to voter identification laws, while promoting unconstitutional revision of voting laws and promoting lax mail-in balloting, are obvious efforts of the Left to game the system for their fraudulent manipulation. There can be no other excuse.
Biden has already begun his “apology tour,” vowing a return to policies that bribe allies and enemies alike with our largesse and “America Last” obsequiousness, for which we all will pay.
Uncle Sugar is back!
McClellan Blair
Indiana