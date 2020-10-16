Remember when people (that includes politicians) had reasonable discussions without descending to name-calling? Compare this to the childish outbursts by POTUS during the first presidential “debate.”
Remember when POTUS said to Bob Woodward that he knew the COVID-19 virus was a serious threat but that he “decided” not to announce it to Americans in case it caused a panic?
Remember how he refused to take any responsibility and dismissed the death toll as “it is what it is”? Remember how he said it would fade away when the weather warmed up? Remember how he touted voodoo cures?
Remember how he mocked people who wear masks as he held large rallies? Remember that millions of Americans have been infected and more than 217,000 have died?
So I can only wonder what he is thinking now that he, along with his wife and his entourage, have been diagnosed as positive.
Given his age, obesity and reported unhealthy diet, there is no doubt that the POTUS is at an increased risk from this disease.
This news probably means that the presidential election is more and more unlikely to be held as planned. Whenever it takes place, vote for Biden/Harris.
Their new administration will restore civility and bring our divided nation back together in harmony. All people will have access to a working healthcare system, decent housing and a living wage.
Vote in person if you can, but if you use a mail-in ballot, do it as early as you can.
Gordon Knox
Indiana