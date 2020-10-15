The recent ads run by a PAC for Joseph Biden seems to be a little out of context.
In it Mr. Biden quotes a bit of Scripture saying “do not be afraid.” It seems that Mr. Biden wants us to accept his outreach to faith-based voters in the coming election based on what he says and not on what he has done.
I would like to interject a couple of Scriptures that Mr. Biden should look at and modify his behavior. The first is Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.”
The second is from Romans 1:32b talking about mankind’s fallen nature, “they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”
So what kinds of things are we talking about — late-term abortions,
sexual perversion, malice, strife, deceit.
A wise pastor once told me do not judge a candidate by his/her fiscal policies, because those change as often as the wind does, but on morality issues.
Mr. Biden has a long track record of taking sides with moral debates that strongly go against the tenants of his faith.
Judge a person not by what they say but what they do.
I find Joseph Biden Jr. lacking in what matters most.
Gary Stephens
Indiana