Facts matter. Here is Joe Biden’s plan quoted from his website. Support new farmers, develop regional food systems, promote biofuels giving farmers new sources of income.
Biofuels and farmers? Yes.
Because in addition to corn, farm refuse can be made into biofuels. Have smarter farm trade policies to undo the harm done by President Trump’s trade war with China.
Farm bankruptcies jumped 20 percent in 2019. Secure the benefits coal miners have earned. Make investments in coal and power plant communities.
Restore OHSA investigators reduced by President Trump and increase mine safety. Ban anti-worker provisions like forced arbitration and the overuse of temporary staffing agencies. Require federal projects to buy materials made in the USA. Expand Internet. Provide universal paid sick days.
Biden does not want socialized medicine. The Biden plan will give us the choice to buy a public health insurance plan like Medicare. If we don’t like our work insurance plan, or if we have no insurance, or if a business struggles to afford insurance then we and it can choose Biden’s option.
Only raise income taxes on people making more than $400,000. For seniors — the Social Security chief actuary says a plan like President Trump’s could bankrupt Social Security by 2023.
Biden will strengthen Social Security by asking the richest Americans to pay the same payroll tax rate as we do.
Also, right now seniors who get more than $87,000 in pensions, etc., have to pay a higher Medicare Part B&D premium than the rest of us.
Biden will stop that because they paid into Medicare like the rest of us did and shouldn’t be penalized for having had a good job with a good pension.
There’s a lot more in Biden’s plan. If you have Internet access, check it out.
Anna Goldman
Armstrong Township