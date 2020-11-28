I would just like to thank all those who chose to vote in a new president and administration.
First of all, thank you for destroying Medicare. Now, deserving senior citizens can no longer receive it because of illegal immigrants who are more deserving and are now eligible for free medical care.
Not to mention Social Security and all of the benefits that go along with it.
Secondly, there goes the murder of innocent babies under the guise of legal late-term abortions. Tell me, what is the difference between that and a baby being thrown in the trash or suffocated by a scared teenage mother?
Third, there goes the livelihood of thousands of people because the coal mines, gas wells and/or the fracking industry is destroyed.
That means only the very wealthy can afford the luxury of electricity. But wait, they can buy it from China. How great is that?
Last, but not least, all of you who think it’s a good thing to turn this country into a socialist nation, take a look at Russia during its socialist era or present-day Venezuela. I guess it’s fun to stand in bread lines so you can feed your hungry family or need gasoline or electricity?
Maybe the current administration isn’t the most desired by people, but maybe in four years, when it’s too late, they may realize it wasn’t so bad after all.
Beth Goss
Cherry Tree