How did it come to pass that our country elected the corrupt, ill-equipped, treasonous and divisive Donald Trump?
He came to power riding a wave of fear and resentment of others, building upon decades of finger pointing, White victimhood and brainwashing from corporate media that a progressive agenda that helps lift up Americans is “socialist” and evil, with social media also reinforcing untruths, conspiracies and entrenched biases.
His administration’s main “accomplishments” have been to roll back protections that serve the country at large and install federal judges who will not represent the vast majority of us. Instead of truly focusing on helping the poor and middle class like the populist he pretended to be, it was generous tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires and crumbs for the rest of us, while his party’s cohorts try to destroy healthcare and cripple Social Security and Medicare.
He is no leader; he is the golfer-in-chief, a failed businessman who tried to bolster his personal brand and accidentally became president along the way, empowering the worst grifters in Washington, D.C., and we are all suffering for it.
Now we see what a severe lack of leadership produces. Unemployment in double digits and a pandemic where we’re all left on our own, and dismantling and demonizing the government (all while nakedly profiting from it). The Republican Party in Congress has shown very little courage in confronting this crisis, choosing to ignore it, enable it or, at its worst, promote it for their own gain. The path must be reset toward healing this country by wresting the power from them. Their values are not America’s values.
More now than ever, we need strong Democratic majorities in the House and Senate if we are to claw our way back to something resembling normal during these chaotic, troubling times. Trump is not making America great. As we are seeing now, Trump and his circle will burn the country to the ground to protect themselves and their way of life.
Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Democrats straight down the ticket this election.
Marc Kloszewski
Indiana