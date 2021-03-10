A letter submitted by Janice Dembosky illustrates typical liberal thinking. She compares Mr. Biden’s first days in office and his executive actions to Mr. Trump’s. Okay, lets compare them. Everything Mr. Trump did was pro-American. Everything Mr. Biden did was anti-American.
First take the Keystone Pipeline. Trump restarted it, Biden stopped it. Eleven thousand laid off pipeline workers and many more support people probably don’t think that’s good. Then Mr. Biden is rejoining the Paris Climate Accord that will cost all Americans more for our energy and stifle our economy, while China doesn’t have to comply with it for years down the road. Anybody notice the rising gas prices? The gleeful Chinese communists are thrilled to have a president and his son Hunter in their pockets. Mr. Trump was building a border wall to protect the country from cartels and stop child trafficking, and Mr. Biden stopped it. You decide on that one. And let’s be honest, the children in cages started under Obama, and Biden is continuing it.
How about allowing boys to compete in girls sports. Now that’s a heckuva good idea, makes sense to me. Sorry girls.
How about sending our tax dollars overseas, funding abortions. If you think that’s a good idea, pay my share. Now Biden is thinking of lifting sanctions on Iran and reopening nuclear talks. Here comes more Iran backed terrorism.
Mrs. Dembosky goes on about the attack on the Capital while ignoring all the attacks in liberal cities last year. Many more deaths, much more property damage, but that’s okay because it’s her side. Talk about hypocritical.
Finally, what really really scares me, and should scare us all, is that at least 30 Democrats are asking to take the nuclear option from their president Joe Biden and put it in the hands of more than one person, which God forbid, could cost us critical time in the case of an emergency. What do they know that a lot of us suspect? Is he lucid?
As Elmer Fudd would say, “Be afwaid, be vewy vewy afwaid.”
Joe Yackuboskey
Indiana