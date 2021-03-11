President Biden froze President Trump’s plan to lower the cost of insulin, causing insulin prices to rise. The increase will substantially add to the co-pay price.
I know people personally that are very bad diabetics, and they can barely afford the co-pay now. I believe Biden indicates, by his actions, that he is OK with this. He had stated he was going to help everybody.
From what little time Biden has been in office, he went along with wasting more tax dollars trying to impeach President Trump (the best president to ever go down in history) and by raising insulin costs, putting tons of people out of work, bringing immigrants to our country and trying to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour, knocking small businesses out completely. Who on earth could say he is doing a good job with a straight face?
Trying to impeach Trump has accomplished nothing. It set our country back and it only reinforced the spectacle. I believe the snowflakes in general knew this was unconstitutional, but they went ahead with their soap opera, like blood-thirsty hounds. The left is now demoralizing Americans trying to make us think how they want us to think. They are also practicing anarchy that interferes with our freedom.
I believe the left acolytes are promoting communism. After President Trump worked so hard to undo the damage done by Obama, Biden is undoing all of the good things Trump has done. President Biden is antagonizing a lot of the American people. It is abundantly clear that we have an authentic reason to impeach President Biden.
Biden, I believe, has also promoted bigotry and the biased left is okay with this. How much longer can the American people last with his oppression, deception and hypocrisy? I feel demonized and I can never condone Biden’s behavior.
Michael Lassick
Homer City