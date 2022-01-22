For many years, Fair Districts PA and many other good government groups have been advocating for an 11-person independent citizens’ commission to draw voting districts. According to a 2019 survey conducted by Franklin and Marshall College, 67 percent of the Pennsylvania voting public supported this idea. Despite the widespread support, the effort to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to accomplish this improvement in how voting districts are drawn went nowhere. Advocates changed their efforts by lobbying the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pass LACRA — a concise, well-written bill that had legislators drawing the districts but requiring more transparency and public input in the process. The bill never went to the chamber floor for a vote.
So, as stated in the state Constitution, the House and Senate legislative districts were to be drawn following the 2020 Census by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) — a five-member group consisting of the majority and minority leaders of the General Assembly and a fifth person who would serve as chair.
In previous redistricting years, LRCs had conducted their business in back rooms without the scrutiny of the general public. This year the LRC, under the leadership of Mark Nordenberg, the nonpartisan chair of the commission, held many hearings, received thousands of public comments, considered maps drawn by ordinary citizens and maintained a website which was accessible to anyone.
The resulting Pennsylvania House and Senate maps were a great improvement over the district maps of the last few decades.
On Jan. 4, 2022, House Bill 2207 was introduced by the chair of the House State Government Committee. The bill is written to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to abolish the LRC and replace it with an 11-member “citizens’” commission that would be appointed by leaders of the General Assembly.
This is not the impartial independent citizens’ commission that Pennsylvania voters have asked for. It is a politically appointed partisan commission and it changes the state Constitution to give politicians more power, not less.
Call your Pennsylvania House representative and tell them to vote “no” on HB 2207.
Joyce Rizzo
Indiana