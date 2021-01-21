Have you heard of House Bill 38? Probably not, but if it becomes law, it will take away your power as a voter. This bill would change how we elect judges for the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, Superior Court and Supreme Court.
Instead of electing them statewide, where voters choose them all, we would only get to vote for one for each court, in a district drawn up by the Legislature.
This would undermine the constitutional checks and balances of state government and make justices beholden to the legislative leadership that got them elected. This is a terrible idea. No other state allows legislators this much power in drawing judicial districts.
The state bar association says that this bill would effectively disenfranchise voters: “Voters will lose the ability to elect the majority of judges in appellate courts who may be called upon to decide cases affecting the communities in which they live.” (June 20, 2020, memo to State Government Committee)
To advance, this bill must pass two sessions in the Legislature and be approved by Pennsylvania voters as an amendment to the state Constitution. Last year it was pushed through and quietly passed with just minutes spent in discussion in both House and Senate committees. No public hearings, no expert testimony, no hint of due diligence. No chance for voters to weigh in on something that would affect every citizen of the state. Is that any way to amend our state constitution?
I urge you to contact your state representative to tell them to vote no on this terrible bill (HB 38) and to speak up for meaningful reform of the process to prevent this clear abuse of legislative power.
Sid Reger
Indiana