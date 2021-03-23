As a director on the United School Board, I am deeply saddened and concerned that my latest proposal to lessen the burden of property taxes was rejected by my fellow board members. I only asked for a 0.5 percent reduction on our current 11.156 millage rate, a move that would have saved taxpayers an average of $15 on their annual tax bill.
Of course, when property taxes are reduced, so is the overall revenue. However, my reduction would have only led to a minuscule $22,250 loss — a literal penny compared to our massive operating budget.
The school district itself, which serves less than 1,000 students, runs on an astonishing $23,000,000 yearly budget. For perspective, Indiana County in its entirety runs on a functioning $45,000,000 annual budget.
In reality, I don’t blame the board of directors for denying my request ... They had to keep raising taxes to continuously make up for years of collective bargaining handouts and sloppy financial planning.
From 2006-2016, the United school board increased real property taxes by a whopping 49.07 percent on families in the district. So why would they want to save their constituents money now?
As a 2019 graduate from United, I can also tell you the quality of education hasn’t increased with the growing budget. I guess you can just say that politicians are always looser with other people’s money.
Hunter Overdorff
Homer City