In the report on the recent White Township board of supervisors meeting (Indiana Gazette, Jan. 28, page 1), “township officials” are quoted as saying that “the borough has pledged funding toward recreation, but nothing has been received ‘for a number of years.’”
Whoever said that was misinformed: The Borough of Indiana contributed $25,000 annually to the parks and recreation commission as long as it existed.
The last payment was made in 2019, when the commission was dissolved against the better judgment of the borough. The borough has not felt it appropriate to provide our citizens’ dollars to a recreation program in which we have no say, so our contributions ended with the dissolution of the commission.
Peter G. Broad
President, Indiana Borough Council
Indiana