It is commendable that the Indiana Area School Board was able to pass another budget without an increase to the local taxpayers. But ultimately, what is the cost to the elementary students, many of whom will once again be educated in a substandard school building?
I agree with Mrs. Barker about there being shelves of previous studies, and now yet another one has been requested by the current school board. It is apparent for the last several years that no board wanted to make the unpopular decision to close a school.
If this would have been done when it was first discussed, everyone would have moved on by now and been acclimated to whatever new configuration that had been chosen.
For too long people have been proclaiming that Indiana has quality teachers, insinuating that that factor should be enough for the local students.
Yes, the teachers are indeed excellent, which was certainly proven during this past school year. But there comes a point when that isn’t enough. Students need updated buildings that are adequately heated and cooled, free from mold, leaky ceilings and faulty wiring.
It’s great to have neighborhood schools, but it’s been proven that fewer and fewer students actually walk to school anymore. Just drive past any elementary school at dismissal to see the lines of cars waiting to pick up children.
If Indiana is to experience economic growth and keep/attract young families, it’s time for our community to commit to funding a new elementary school for our youngest population. Will people be happy if their taxes go up?
No, of course not. But hopefully they will have a sense of pride in knowing that our students have the very best facilities in which to learn.
With the recent development at Eisenhower, I urge the school board to make the tough decisions that needed to be made a long time ago.
Please do what’s best for the students!
Susan Stitt
Retired IASD teacher