I’d like to thank Indiana Borough council members for their leadership over the last six years.
Over the last several years, the Borough of Indiana spearheaded an initiative to renovate the historic borough-owned Community Building at Ninth and Philadelphia Streets — which houses Indiana Free Library, the Jimmy Stewart Museum and the Downtown Indiana business group.
This project cost around $5 million, and about 90 percent was covered by outside grant money.
Under the old borough council, bricks were literally falling off the side of the building. And since the Indiana Free Library wasn’t able to sign a long-term lease, it was at serious risk of moving to White Township.
The borough-owned community building is at the heart of Indiana.
We are fortunate that Indiana Borough has had capable leadership to bring this investment to our community.
Not only this, the borough has supported numerous outdoor festivals. And because of council, participants can enjoy adult beverages within the confines of the festivals during the events. The parking garage can now accept credit cards. And the borough is active on social media (check them out at facebook.com/IndianaBorough).
I urge everyone to vote for councilors running for re-election to Indiana Borough council: Betsy Sarneso, Gerald Smith, Don Lancaster and Sara Stewart — and two new candidates running for councilors who decided not to run again: contractor, Josh Kratsa, and graduate student, Kaella Cardella.
These councilors and candidates have helped to make Indiana Borough a great place to live, work and play.
Eric Barker
Indiana