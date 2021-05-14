Our current president and his liberal allies are on record declaring the United States of America as being a nation of White supremacists who advocate and promote hateful systemic racism. On the other hand, they’re allowing southern migrants of color to cross into our sick, racist society nearly unabated.
Why in the name of all things sacred would the liberal left want to willingly and knowingly subject our unsullied cross-border guests to the pain and indignity of hateful systemic White racism? The Biden administration should do the right thing and in the name of compassion and humanitarianism advocate that our Honduran, Mexican, Guatemalan and El Salvadorian guests journey to a more compassionate and less racist country such as Iran, or Uganda, or North Korea, or Afghanistan, or Syria, or Sudan, or Darfur. Why is the liberal left being so disrespectful? Why do they want so badly for the already much put upon migrants to suffer the indignities of self-absorbed systemic white hate? Have they no decency?
If the left possessed even one ounce of compassion, they’d build a strong fortress of a wall along the entire southern border; not to protect us, but to protect the migrants from the ravages of blue-eyed venom. I’m sure the human traffickers and drug lords would adjust.
For instance, they could sell their contraband in the non-bigoted communist paradise of Cuba say, or perhaps prosperity driven socialist Venezuela; someplace left-of-center and non-prejudicial.
If I were a leftist, I would not allow another innocent asylum seeker to enter our nation until every aspect of ugly narrow-minded White disgust and intolerance were eradicated. If it takes a mighty wall on the southern border to achieve a modicum of shielding the harmless migrants from the scourge of towheaded derangement, then for goodness sake let’s build that wall! Once ugly White European tendencies are stamped out, we can then perhaps introduce the more civilized and loving Taliban, Shining Path, Al-Qaeda, Myanmar, or North Korean values and notions that have lifted up and served mankind so wonderfully over the years.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville