The Oxford definition of bullying is “to seek to harm, intimidate or coerce one perceived to be vulnerable.”
We all hear about how kids in school get bullied. Victims of bullying include those having a low understanding of emotional or social interaction, a tendency to become upset easily or those already suffering from anxiety or depression. Kids can be mean. They will constantly pick, pick, pick at someone until sometimes the victim has a breakdown or even does harm to themselves.
It is sad when the bullies are people in their 70s and 80s. I have witnessed this and cannot believe how it is still going on. I guess the bullies get a rush attacking and beating down a person. They must enjoy causing them anxiety along with upsetting them. They attack and attack people until they cannot take it anymore. Then, when the person they are picking on fires back, they call the police on them. I call them cowards!
I do not know how these types of people can sleep at night. These are people who need to get a life, grow up and worry about themselves, because in my opinion they are the people who need the help. They remind me of the characters in the movie “Mean Girls.”
Bullies need to realize that people who are bullied can have a breakdown and that will be on them.
Tammy Keller
Avonmore