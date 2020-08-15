Mr. Dembosky recently (Aug. 4, 2020) had a great letter in the Gazette about Trump’s panic mode. I found it to be greatly insightful.
I can already see President-elect Biden at the podium in November (or February depending on mail-in votes) thanking the American people for electing him to the Senate on Super Thursday. He will also announce a great plan to end the pandemic.
After some rambling, he will turn it over to the vice president-elect and as she speaks he will be smelling her hair, trying to guess her conditioner brand. Nancy Pelosi may even fly in ice cream from her personal collection for the festivities.
Good riddance to the Trump kids! Welcome back Hunter Biden. We know he won’t try to get richer in a foreign country with his father’s blessing.
Hello (un)affordable Obamacare. After three years of my insurance stabilizing, I can’t wait for the deductibles and cost to go up again.
It’s about time someone eliminates the gas and oil field workers, too. They will be much better off on unemployment, especially since the food stamp allotment will be going up.
Personally, I’m sick and tired of gas prices and taxes somewhat stabilizing. I’m tired of having extra money to save and spend.
Lastly, I will sleep so much better at night knowing President Biden is shuffling around the White House trying to remember where he’s at and how many grandchildren he really has.
Yep! Good times are just around the corner.
Tom Reed
Strongstown