I have been blessed with two grandsons who are both enrolled at Blairsville Elementary, River Valley School District.
At this early age, they have heroes — they call them superheroes. Some wear capes, some fly and all have some kind of superpower.
My grandsons have a real-life superhero who cannot fly, has no cape, but she does have a superpower, and that is kindness.
I hear about Miss Pam every day; all of the kids love her. If there was a bus driver of the year award, she would no doubt win!
Thank you Pam Nairn, and thank you Smith Bus Company for having such a great employee.
Harvey R. Diven (Landon and Carter),
Blairsville