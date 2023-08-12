Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Strong thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.