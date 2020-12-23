On Jan. 5, 2021, the first day of the Pennsylvania legislative session, the initial duty of all of our elected representatives (after being sworn in) will be to vote on rules governing the legislative process for the next two years. The majority party leaders will have written those rules.
Why is this significant? Because which bills get debated and voted on will be determined by a handful of legislative leaders and committee chairs. There have been decades of inaction on important, popular, nonpartisan issues such as property tax reform, equitable school funding, ageing infrastructure, lead exposure in children and redistricting reform. A single, powerful committee chair can block these and other bills from being introduced in committee and a majority leader can keep them from a vote on the House floor. Many newly elected legislators go to Harrisburg determined to make a difference to their constituents only to vote on the same old rules, thereby lessening their own voices but also diminishing the voices of the people they represent.
Pennsylvania has pressing problems that demand bipartisan collaboration and real solutions. It’s time for new rules that ensure good bills with broad support are given a vote.
Some best practices from other states suggest the following: guarantee a vote in committee for bills with strong bipartisan support; guarantee a vote on the chamber floor for strong bipartisan bills that get voted out of committee; bills with strong bipartisan support passed by one chamber should get a vote in the other chamber.
Please call or email your state House representative to support rules reform on Jan. 5. Go to their official websites for contact information. There is a legislator finder tool and other good information on this topic at www.fairdistrictspa.com.
Joyce Rizzo
Indiana