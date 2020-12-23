After reading Joe Kochman’s letter to the editor (Dec. 15, 2020) that encouraged people to share positive stories at this time of year, and encouragement from Sen. Joe Pittman, I felt compelled to write.
My story goes back to Oct. 17, 2019, when I had my annual mammogram and learned that I had breast cancer. What a shock! My first words were, “I don’t know what questions to ask, but tell me what I have to do and I’ll follow your advice.” I’m a fighter.
I had surgery with Dr. Billimoria, followed by chemotherapy with Dr. Remineni in oncology, and radiation with Dr. Chitti. Yes, I was able to stay here in Indiana with IRMC and the Hillman Cancer Center and was treated with exceptional care. We are so grateful and blessed to be able to stay here in Indiana and not have to travel.
In my first meeting with Dr. Ramineni (oncology), I was told it would take a year for my treatment and I would lose my hair, and that is what happened. We have Birdie’s Closet where they take care of you with wigs, caps and hats and anything you might need.
I had no side effects with chemo or radiation. When you hear the word “chemotherapy,” it’s a word that brings on fear of the unknown with many possible side effects.
They say I had good results because of my positive attitude, but I know it was more than that. I owe my strength to God and my church family. I had wonderful support, love and prayers from my family and friends. Fourteen months later, I am doing well.
I wanted to get this letter out as a positive story in this most difficult year.
Barbara Sebastian
Indiana