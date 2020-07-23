In her July 14 letter to the Gazette, Nancy Westburg pointed out some of the many failings of Republican leadership at the federal level with regard to the current pandemic sweeping our nation. Trump’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 has, indeed, been comparable to a fireman using kerosene instead of water to attempt to put out a fire.
This failure of Republican leadership is happening not only at the federal level. Here in Indiana County we have a state senator and a state representative who appear not to recognize the dangers of COVID-19 to all citizens or even to themselves. Neither has supported our governor in taking on the virus.
Rather than taking a “one-policy-fits-all” approach as some failing Republican governors have done, Gov. Tom Wolf has worked with his Department of Health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, to mandate closings and re-openings using a systematic plan based on the science of communicable diseases and actual data from the various counties in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, we also have an elected district attorney who has announced he will not enforce the governor’s community safety measures with regard to the virus.
This failure of Republican leadership is symbolized by those same elected officials, standing close together, without masks in group photos at local events. They, like the failing Republican president, often refuse to wear masks in public, showing no consideration for the health of their constituents, not even for the health of their own families.
Remember these and other examples of failed Republican leadership when you vote this fall.
Cast your ballot for Joe Biden for president; for Tony DeLoreto for state senator in the 41st District; and for Denny Semsick for state representative in the 62nd. Vote for Democratic candidates who believe that caring for others is the first duty of being a public servant.
Lynne Alvine
Indiana