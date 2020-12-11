I find it truly amazing that the editorial cartoons in the Gazette constantly make fun of President Trump. Meanwhile, Joe Biden gets a free pass on his numerous flubs and dealings. It started during the campaign and continues today.
Seriously, does no on else see this?
Biden is a cartoonist’s dream. The clips are everywhere. It’s only a matter of time until the Democrats call him unfit and plug in Harris next year. What will the Democrats’ excuse be?
Then, as our country slides downhill with her and VP Pelosi running the liberal show, the only cartoons will be about the people who voted for them! I, for one, won’t be in that cartoon.
Thomas Reed
Strongstown