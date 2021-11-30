In November 2020, we experienced a surge in new cases of COVID-19 after a low in June. Growth was slower in September and October, then jumped to 1,367 new cases in November.
One year later, the fall surge began earlier than in 2020. For the second summer of the pandemic, new cases reached a low in June. And for the second year in a row, we were unable to maintain that level.
November 2021 is the third consecutive month of more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and is the highest month since the outset of the pandemic, with over 1,500 new cases.
While cases have improved for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and nursing homes, it is the community cases driving the increase.
We often hear in the media we are better off than we were last year because we have the vaccine. But it is only an advantage if enough people get vaccinated.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in percentage of population vaccinated. The Pennsylvania Department of Health weekly vaccine updates indicate Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percentage of population receiving at least one dose.
The county ranks much worse for the younger age groups: Ages 15 to 19 rank 63 of 67 counties with only 21.1 percent vaccinated, and ages 20 to 24 rank 65 of 67 counties with 24.1 percent vaccinated. It is most concerning that the younger population, ages 15 to 24, isn’t getting vaccinated.
The unvaccinated are at very high risk and are the most often hospitalized. Indiana Regional Medical Center reports 41 hospitalized COVID patients, with 10 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 37 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
With a significant increase in cases over the past few months, Indiana County needs to do much better in getting vaccinated.
An increase to the number of vaccinations in the younger population is a very important goal.
It is most important that local leadership play an active role to encourage the younger age groups to get vaccinated.
A reasonable goal would be to see a decline of new cases during the early months of 2022 and to achieve and maintain a low level of cases next summer.
Over a year and a half into a pandemic, we all need to do better to get vaccinated and follow safe practices.
Ron Riley is a retired accountant with 23 years of experience in health care, including 18 years at Lee Hospital where he was assistant controller. He compiles COVID-19 statistics for The Indiana Gazette and has been monitoring numbers and trends since the start of the pandemic.