Mrs. Joseph Trimarchi as well as Mrs. Sara King and Mr. Fred Heilman’s recent letters to the editor involving White’s Woods reflect the narrow mindset of a specific citizens’ group in White Township and Indiana Borough.
Both letters to the editor showed Gazette readers what happens all too often when obstinate residents have unfettered access to keyboards and the Viewpoint editor’s email address: Those with “my way or no way” views of multifaceted community issues continue to spew unchecked accusations that remain as inflammatory and disingenuous today as they have been each time they’ve been redundantly repeated and then published for almost two years.
There has never been a “timbering” plan, which in their context is a hate-mongering (provocative) suggestion that the forest was to be clear cut. (What’s galling is that of the multiple times the township has cleared the air of this).
The innocent general public that loves and uses White Township-owned White’s Woods has donated thousands of dollars that this group squandered foolishly. They are correct: citizen input is very important. Input from open-minded citizens who, themselves, recognize half-truths and untruths and constructively engage in balancing multiple fact-based schools of thought, is very important indeed.
Diversity has always been welcomed in White Township. It is true, DCNR provided input on the township’s forest management plan, but DCNR did not overstep its bounds. It did not approve the plan and it did not reject the plan.
Dead or dying trees do not need to be cut down; however, forest visitors and homeowners will remain at risk of being injured or killed when the trees come down.
White Township has in the past, is now and will in the future, work closely with DCNR on ways to make our parks the jewels of Indiana County. Why else would citizens of non-White Township communities take such a strong interest in them? It seems only natural that they would stay within their own municipality’s boundary to encourage recreation.
The township encourages mature, respectful, free-thinking individuals to apply for appointment to the new woodlot management subcommittee, to hear and weigh all the facts and to lay out the best course for preservation of White’s Woods Nature Center.
For further information about White’s Woods, take a hike or even a bike. The leaves are turning.
George Lenz
White Township Board of Supervisors chairman