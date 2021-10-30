EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was submitted by Jim McQuown, retired executive director, Aging Services Inc., Indiana County Area Agency on Aging Inc.; Farley E. Wright, retired administrator, Experience Inc., Warren/Forest Counties Area Agency on Aging; Donna Stimpson Trevey, retired executive director, Active Aging Inc., Crawford County Area Agency on Aging; Stephanie Wilshire, retired executive director, Clarion County Area Agency on Aging; and Bill Orzechowski, retired executive director, Office of Human Services Inc., Area Agency on Aging for Elk/Cameron and McKean counties.
Latest News
- Indiana Ward 1: Beatty seeks write-ins against Kratsa
- Indiana Ward 3: A wide variety of backgrounds in four candidates
- Indiana Ward 4: It may not be decided on Tuesday
- Indiana Ward 2: Arthurs, Collier, Lancaster and Smith on the ballot
- Six vie for four IASD seats
- Cumberledge, Kull seek mayor's office in Saltsburg
- 'Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment
- Voters have six seats to fill on Indiana council
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Trick-or-treating scheduled in area
- Indiana homecoming king, queen crowned
- Jason Adderley
- Recycling center sees boom in prices
- Coal truck overturns, snarls Route 422 traffic
- Marsha P. Nagg
- Former Indiana County priest pleads no contest to assault charges
- Parents sue district over masks
- IHS students look to community for help to fund coffee machine
- Linda K. Cribbs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.